Seven Things We've Learned About Bryce Love

As players take their final breaks before training camp, Redskins.com will take a deeper look at the new faces from this offseason and what we've learned about them -- football and otherwise -- so far.

Next up is fourth-round running back Bryce Love.

1. Love was named USA Track & Field's Youth Athlete of the Year in 2009.

Love may be best known for his football savvy, but he grew up a track and field star.

In 2009, Love was awarded USA Track & Field's Youth Athlete of the Year. Runners under the age of 19 are eligible, and Love won as a 12-year-old. That year, Love set national-record times of 11.64 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 23.37 seconds in the 200 and 50.75 seconds in the 400. It was the first time someone from the boys' 11-12 age group set three national records in a year.

Love has participated in football and track since he was 7 years old. He credits track to developing his speed.

"Track and football just have so many correlations," Love said in a college postgame interview. "In terms of track specifically, running mechanics, stride length, arm movement; there's so many different things that can be applied to the game. All that has kind of paid off in terms of football in general. Being able to really hit top end speed and knowing maybe how to maintain it longer than if I had never ran track. There are a lot of connections between the two."

2. He was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2017.

Love enjoyed one of the nation's best seasons when he was a junior at Stanford. He rushed for 2,118 yards and broke FBS records for yards per carry (8.1) and rushing touchdowns of 50 yards or more (13). Perhaps Love's best performance that year came against Arizona State in October, when he rushed for 301 yards on 25 carries. His three touchdowns came on runs of 43, 59 yards. Love finished behind former Oklahoma quarterback and future No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield in the voting from the Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to college football's best player.