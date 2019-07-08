Seven Things We've Learned About Craig Reynolds

As players take their final breaks before training camp, we will take a look back at the new faces from this offseason and what we've learned about them - football and otherwise - so far.

Next up is undrafted Kutztown running back Craig Reynolds:

1. Reynolds made his college debut at slot wide receiver.

Before flourishing as a collegiate running back, Reynolds debuted at wideout during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2015. The season opener turned out to be one of the finest games of his illustrious career, as Reynolds caught 12 passes for 115 yards.

2. Reynolds had a record-breaking career at Kutztown.

Kutztown University is located in a small town of the same name in Pennsylvania, about 90 minutes from Philadelphia. The Division II school does not typically produce NFL talent, but Reynolds' career statistics put him on the radar of professional scouts.

As a redshirt sophomore, Reynolds ran the ball 185 times and led the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) with 1,189 yards. That yardage also ranked third all-time for rushing yards in a season in program history, while his 14 rushing touchdowns tied for third. He also became the youngest player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, and he set school records for single-game rushing yards (261) and all-purpose yards (345).

For his career, Reynolds topped 2,000 rushing yards and garnered several accolades: three-time All-PSAC East First Team, two-time Don Hansen Gazette All-Region and 2018 Team MVP.

3. Reynolds impressed Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell during rookie minicamp.

The Redskins hosted 44 tryout players for their rookie minicamp May 10-12, all of whom aimed to differentiate themselves enough to warrant a professional contract.

On at least one occasion Reynolds caught the eye of O'Connell, who hyped him up to running backs coach Randy Jordan.

"Make 'em work, 22," O'Connell instructed to Reynolds as he stood in the backfield before the snap. Then Reynolds took off towards the line of scrimmage.