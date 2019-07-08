Seven Things We've Learned About Craig Reynolds

As players take their final breaks before training camp, we will take a look back at the new faces from this offseason and what we've learned about them - football and otherwise - so far.
Next up is undrafted Kutztown running back Craig Reynolds:
1. Reynolds made his college debut at slot wide receiver.
Before flourishing as a collegiate running back, Reynolds debuted at wideout during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2015. The season opener turned out to be one of the finest games of his illustrious career, as Reynolds caught 12 passes for 115 yards.
2. Reynolds had a record-breaking career at Kutztown.
Kutztown University is located in a small town of the same name in Pennsylvania, about 90 minutes from Philadelphia. The Division II school does not typically produce NFL talent, but Reynolds' career statistics put him on the radar of professional scouts.
As a redshirt sophomore, Reynolds ran the ball 185 times and led the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) with 1,189 yards. That yardage also ranked third all-time for rushing yards in a season in program history, while his 14 rushing touchdowns tied for third. He also became the youngest player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, and he set school records for single-game rushing yards (261) and all-purpose yards (345).
For his career, Reynolds topped 2,000 rushing yards and garnered several accolades: three-time All-PSAC East First Team, two-time Don Hansen Gazette All-Region and 2018 Team MVP.
3. Reynolds impressed Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell during rookie minicamp.
The Redskins hosted 44 tryout players for their rookie minicamp May 10-12, all of whom aimed to differentiate themselves enough to warrant a professional contract.
On at least one occasion Reynolds caught the eye of O'Connell, who hyped him up to running backs coach Randy Jordan.
"Make 'em work, 22," O'Connell instructed to Reynolds as he stood in the backfield before the snap. Then Reynolds took off towards the line of scrimmage.
"There we go, there we go," O'Connell continued. "That's a good first step right there. That's a good first step right there Randy Jordan!"
4. Reynolds was one of five players the Redskins signed following rookie minicamp.
Only five of the 44 tryout players (about 11 percent) signed with the Redskins following rookie minicamp, and Reynolds was one of them. Perhaps even more impressive was that he did so as a running back -- a position already loaded with capable rushers such as Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Chris Thompson, Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall and bolstered by the drafting of 2019 fourth-rounder Bryce Love.
5. Signing with the Redskins puts Reynolds in the same company as Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed.
Only six Kutztown players have ever played a meaningful NFL snap according to Pro-Football-Reference.com, with the most recent being linebacker John Mobley in 2003.
This season, there are two Golden Bears aiming to end that drought: Reynolds and New York Jets offensive guard Jordan Morgan, who was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The most famous Kutztown alumnus is wide receiver Andre Reed, who played there from 1981 until 1984 and went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL. A fourth-round pick in 1985, Reed played 15 seasons for the Buffalo Bills and helped the franchise reach four straight Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993. He then played his final NFL season in Washington before retiring in 2000.
Reed's professional career ended with him being recognized as one of the top wide receivers in NFL history. He currently ranks 18th all-time in total receptions (951) to go along with 13,198 receiving yards and 87 touchdowns. In 2014, Reed was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In honor of his accomplishment, Kutztown changed the name of their football field to Andre Reed Stadium in October of the same year.
6. Reynolds relished touring Washington D.C. with his fellow rookies.
"I've been to DC I think once in my life when I was young," Reynolds said. "I kind of forgot everything."
All the rookies headed into D.C for a tour on June 7th, visiting the monuments and interacting with Redskins fans along the way. His favorite part of the trip was seeing the Lincoln Memorial and standing where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have A Dream" speech in 1963.
As a whole, the trip served as a necessary history lesson for the city he represents on the football field.
"It's great because [the rookies] are from all over the country," Reynolds said. "It's great to see who our fans are, the great history of Washington D.C., and who we're playing for and the city that we're a part of now."
7. Reynolds has played the same song before every game since high school.
Every player has their pregame ritual, and Reynolds' includes a 2012 song by the Philadelphia-bred rapper known as Meek Mill.
"I have to play 'Ima Boss' by Meek Mill at least once," Reynolds said. "It has been a tradition since I was a sophomore at Abington High School [in Pennsylvania.]"