Seven Things We've Learned About Montez Sweat

3. He loves slow jams.

Before taking the field, Sweat listens to rappers who pump him up, such as Young Thug and Future.

Most of the time, though, Sweat enjoys listening to slow R&B artists, including Teddy Pendergrass and Luther Vandross. Sweat was raised by his grandparents, who he said got him interested in R&B music.

"I was brought up on the old school music," Sweat said. "It was either you listen to it or your ears are going to break, so that's what I did."

4. He was recruited as a tight end.

Multiple publications listed Sweat as one of the country's top tight end recruits at Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain, Georgia. He also played defense in high school, and he made his primary position defensive end when he arrived at Michigan State in 2014.

Three years later, Sweat transferred to Mississippi State, where he became a first-team All-American for his production off the edge.