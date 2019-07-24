Seven Things We've Learned About Case Keenum

As players take their final breaks before training camp, we will take a look back at the new faces from this offseason and what we've learned about them - football and otherwise - so far.
Next up is veteran quarterback Case Keenum:
1. He's in a competition for the starting quarterback job in Washington.
Keenum's arrival in Washington created an even bigger quarterbacks room, which also includes injured Alex Smith, longtime Redskin Colt McCoy and first-round rookie Dwayne Haskins.
Keenum and Haskins were the only two healthy quarterbacks in the offseason, and the two participated in what head coach Jay Gruden called an "open competition" throughout OTAs and minicamp.
"They have to learn the system first, then go out here and participate in practice and then produce and make the right reads and throws," Gruden said after Day 1 of OTAs. "I'm sure it will be a good, lengthy competition with some great players going at it."
"This is no new game to me. I've been in this situation before," Keenum said at the Redskins Charity Golf Classic on May 6. "I'm going to come in and compete. Competition makes all of us better."
2. He's familiar with learning new offenses.
Keenum played for four franchises over his first six NFL seasons, starting with the Houston Texans in 2013 and continuing with the St. Louis Rams in 2015 and the Los Angeles Rams a year later. Despite his success in Minnesota in 2017, Keenum found himself in Denver the following season. His 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions didn't secure his quarterback position with the Broncos, who traded him to Washington in March.
Throughout his career, Keenum has learned numerous offensive systems under different coaches in new cities.
"I view new offenses like learning new languages," Keenum said. "Certain offenses are like English to Chinese. Certain offenses are like Portuguese to Spanish. I would say I've been in Spanish before and this is more Portuguese. There's some carry-over, but some little tweak of the same word might mean something different in a different language. Part of it is trying to forget some of the old stuff and replace it with new stuff."
3. He was the only starting quarterback last year who went undrafted.
Despite his record-setting collegiate career, Keenum went undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft.
This past season, Keenum, who played for the Denver Broncos, was the only quarterback who went undrafted to be his team's starting quarterback. Other undrafted quarterbacks did start games, but those were due to injuries. Going undrafted was not the first time the odds were stacked against Keenum, who had one scholarship offer coming out of high school.
4. He had a career year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017.
Keenum's best NFL season to date came in Minnesota, where he threw for 22 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions and helped lead the Vikings to a 13-3 record.
The biggest highlight of Keenum's career came in the final seconds of an NFC divisional playoff game against the New Orleans Saints. On the final play, he launched a deep pass to Stefon Diggs for a stunning last-second touchdown that sent the Vikings to the NFC Championship for the first time since 2009.
5. He's the all-time NCAA leader in total passing yards, touchdowns, and completions.
During his five-year tenure at Houston from 2007 to 2011, Keenum threw for 19,217 total yards and 155 touchdowns on 1,546 completions -- all of which still stand as NCAA records. In fact, he currently has a 2,000-yard and 13-touchdown advantage on second place for passing yards and passing scores, respectively.
In addition, Keenum is the only player in Division I history to throw for more than 5,000 yards in three seasons.
6. He wrote a book titled Playing for More.
Keenum released his debut novel Playing for More in 2018, which covers his football journey through college and the NFL. He also details his life story from an early age and how Christianity played a large role in his success.
"I wanted be able to go back and write down all my thoughts, experiences, and feelings that happened and that God has shown me," Keenum told Underdog Dynasty in 2018. "To be able to come back and relive it through the book, it was cool to see it on paper. The reason I wrote it to encourage and challenge people. Maybe someone else has gone through a similar situation, and read something and be encouraged by it. If one person gets one thing out of it, then it's great."
7. He's an avid golfer.
One of Keenum's favorite pastimes is playing a round of golf. From the American Celebrity Championship to the Redskins Golf Outing, Keenum can often be seen hitting fairways and making puts.
Earlier this year, Keenum made headlines for sporting vintage Redskins gear during a round in his hometown of Abilene, Texas, during the Big Country FCA Golf Tournament. And just a few weeks ago, Keenum placed sixth in the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament.