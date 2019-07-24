Seven Things We've Learned About Case Keenum

As players take their final breaks before training camp, we will take a look back at the new faces from this offseason and what we've learned about them - football and otherwise - so far.

Next up is veteran quarterback Case Keenum:

1. He's in a competition for the starting quarterback job in Washington.

Keenum's arrival in Washington created an even bigger quarterbacks room, which also includes injured Alex Smith, longtime Redskin Colt McCoy and first-round rookie Dwayne Haskins.

Keenum and Haskins were the only two healthy quarterbacks in the offseason, and the two participated in what head coach Jay Gruden called an "open competition" throughout OTAs and minicamp.

"They have to learn the system first, then go out here and participate in practice and then produce and make the right reads and throws," Gruden said after Day 1 of OTAs. "I'm sure it will be a good, lengthy competition with some great players going at it."

"This is no new game to me. I've been in this situation before," Keenum said at the Redskins Charity Golf Classic on May 6. "I'm going to come in and compete. Competition makes all of us better."

2. He's familiar with learning new offenses.

Keenum played for four franchises over his first six NFL seasons, starting with the Houston Texans in 2013 and continuing with the St. Louis Rams in 2015 and the Los Angeles Rams a year later. Despite his success in Minnesota in 2017, Keenum found himself in Denver the following season. His 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions didn't secure his quarterback position with the Broncos, who traded him to Washington in March.

Throughout his career, Keenum has learned numerous offensive systems under different coaches in new cities.