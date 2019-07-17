Seven Things We've Learned About Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

As players take their final breaks before training camp, we will take a look back at the new faces from this offseason and what we've learned about them, football and otherwise, so far.
Next up is veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
1. He's a two-time Pro Bowler.
Rodgers-Cromartie was named to his first Pro Bowl following his second season in the league in 2009 for the Arizona Cardinals. That year, the cornerback recorded six interceptions for one touchdown in addition to 25 pass deflections. He started all 16 games and combined for 51 tackles.
Six years later, Rodgers-Cromartie returned to the Pro Bowl as a member of the New York Giants. He recorded 13 pass deflections, three interceptions and two forced fumbles that season. He also returned an interception and a fumble for touchdowns.
2. His 40-yard dash time is one of the fastest among NFL players over the past decade.
Coming out of Tennessee State University, Rodgers-Cromartie wasn't a highly touted recruit. Some had concerns prior to the NFL Combine about how he would produce at the next level after playing in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
His speed, however, was never questioned.
At the 2008 NFL Combine, Rodgers-Cromartie ran an unofficial time of 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He is also only one of 16 players since 2008 to record a time under 4.3 seconds. His 40-yard dash performance, combined with other measurables such as his 38.5-inch vertical jump, helped him become a first-round selection (No. 16 overall) to the Arizona Cardinals.
3. He retired in the middle of last season.
Rodgers-Cromartie did not receive much playing time with the Oakland Raiders in 2018. He made seven appearances (one start) and totaled two forced fumbles, one pass deflection and eight tackles. Following Week 8 in October, Rodgers-Cromartie announced his retirement.
His hiatus, however, was short-lived. In March, he expressed his retire to return to football, and about two weeks later the Redskins signed him to a one-year deal.
"Spending those first few months on the coach sitting around and watching football [was hard], just missing it and missing the team camaraderie," Rodgers-Cromartie told Larry Michael on "Redskins Nation" in April. "I'm excited to be back."
4. He's one of 30 players of Haitian decent to play in the NFL.
Rodgers-Cromartie's shot to make it professionally was slim coming out of high school. After having zero Division 1 offers, he defied the odds and entered the league in 2008, continuing his career to the present day.
In its history as a league, only 30 players of Haitian decent have made it past college into the NFL.
"[The increase in Haitian players] doesn't surprise me," Pierre Garcon told The Undefeated back in 2016. "It's just a matter of time before we take over and start playing every position. We're playing wide receiver, running back and defensive lineman. There are more and more Haitians in the pipeline. It's going to happen soon."
5. He was an All-Conference track and field athlete in college.
In addition to an illustrious college football career, Rodgers-Cromartie starred as a track and field athlete at Tennessee State.
In 2007, he qualified for the NCAA Mid-East Regionals after he captured the Ohio Valley Conference long jump title with a mark of 7.71 meters. In that same year he was named the OVC Male Athlete of the Week after finishing third with a conference-best long jump of 7.56 meters at the Penn Relays.
During the OVC Indoor Track Championships that year, Rodgers-Cromartie was named the top male athlete after winning the 60-meter dash, long jump and high jump.
6. Including the Redskins, he's played for six different NFL teams.
Upon entering the league in 2008, Rodgers-Cromartie played three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before he was traded to Philadelphia in 2011 and then shipped to Denver in 2013. The next stop along his journey was with the New York Giants, where he played for four years, and then with the Oakland Raiders in 2018.
7. Two of his extended family members were also NFL defensive backs.
Rodgers-Cromartie's cousin is former NFL safety Antonio Cromartie, who played for the Chargers, Jets, Cardinals and Colts from 2006 to 2016. His other cousin, Marcus Cromartie, played cornerback for several franchises from 2013 to 2018.