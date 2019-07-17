Seven Things We've Learned About Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

As players take their final breaks before training camp, we will take a look back at the new faces from this offseason and what we've learned about them, football and otherwise, so far.

Next up is veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

1. He's a two-time Pro Bowler.

Rodgers-Cromartie was named to his first Pro Bowl following his second season in the league in 2009 for the Arizona Cardinals. That year, the cornerback recorded six interceptions for one touchdown in addition to 25 pass deflections. He started all 16 games and combined for 51 tackles.

Six years later, Rodgers-Cromartie returned to the Pro Bowl as a member of the New York Giants. He recorded 13 pass deflections, three interceptions and two forced fumbles that season. He also returned an interception and a fumble for touchdowns.

2. His 40-yard dash time is one of the fastest among NFL players over the past decade.

Coming out of Tennessee State University, Rodgers-Cromartie wasn't a highly touted recruit. Some had concerns prior to the NFL Combine about how he would produce at the next level after playing in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

His speed, however, was never questioned.