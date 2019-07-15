Seven Things We've Learned About Dwayne Haskins

As players take their final breaks before training camp, Redskins.com will take a deeper look at the new faces from this offseason and what we've learned about them -- football and otherwise -- so far.
Next up is first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
1. He's the most accurate passer Urban Meyer has coached.
During his lone season starting for Ohio State, Haskins broke the Big Ten record for single-season passing yards (4,381) and passing touchdowns (50). Ohio State coach Urban Meyer told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in June that Haskins is the most accurate passer he's coached.
Meyer also coached Alex Smith at Utah, Tim Tebow at Florida and Braxton Miller at Ohio State.
"He's going to be great," Meyer told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "He's very intelligent. His only issue is that he played just one year. Every other thing, he's got it."
2. His nickname is Simba.
Haskins grew up with an afro, and Haskins' aunt compared his hair to a lion's mane. Plus, The Lion King was Haskins' favorite movie, so Haskins' aunt called him "Simba."
The nickname caught on and has stuck with him throughout his football career.
"I like it because it sounds pretty cool, and the story behind it is something that I feel like resonates with mine," Haskins said. "Not everybody calls me that as far as coaches, but my friends, teammates, and family do."
3. His work ethic has impressed offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.
Normally, Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell notices rookies need breaks to grasp the offense and proceed through drills. That hasn't been the case with Haskins.
After each drill, Haskins asks O'Connell what he should work on next.
"Even if he makes a mistake, he's been pretty good about not making the same mistake twice," O'Connell said during minicamp, "which is something I'm really looking for from him."
4. He has a sharp mind.
During an early-April meeting, the Redskins gave Haskins eight to 10 plays, broke for about a 90-minute lunch and then asked Haskins to write the plays on a whiteboard, according to ESPN. Haskins passed without an issue.
Haskins' football intelligence, which he's held since he was a child, is one of the main reasons the Redskins drafted him 15th overall.
"There is a lot to learn for the kid, but we want to get it all out there for him so he has an understanding of what it is going to be like come training camp," coach Jay Gruden said during OTAs. "A long way to go, but I like where he is at."
5. He's fearless.
Haskins and cornerback Josh Norman talked trash early on during a minicamp practice last month, and when Norman took the field near the end of the practice, Haskins immediately threw a pass Norman's way. The veteran cornerback responded by making the goal line interception and sprinting towards the opposite end zone.
A few plays later, Haskins told Norman, "Yeah, you got me, but it's OK because I'm going to come back with you next time."
"There's supposed to be no other way," Norman said. "He doesn't have fear."
6. He has unique arm strength.
One of Haskins' main attributes that made him a top draft prospect was his ability to throw the ball downfield, which he showcased at Ohio State. While the Redskins didn't pose a consistent deep threat last year with quarterback Alex Smith, that could change if Haskins is under center.
"He's got the ability to really stretch the field," O'Connell said during minicamp. "I mean, you guys have seen him throw the ball beyond the numbers I think pretty impressively this spring."
7. He's the fourth first-round quarterback with 15 or fewer college starts.
Since 1973, only four quarterbacks have been selected in the first round of the draft who started 15 or fewer college games: Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, free agent Mark Sanchez and Haskins.
Newton has started for the Panthers for eight years and reached Super Bowl 50, while Trubisky helped the Bears qualify for last year's playoffs in his second season. Sanchez played eight years, most recently with the Redskins last season, and reached two AFC championship games.