Seven Things We've Learned About Dwayne Haskins

As players take their final breaks before training camp, Redskins.com will take a deeper look at the new faces from this offseason and what we've learned about them -- football and otherwise -- so far.

Next up is first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

1. He's the most accurate passer Urban Meyer has coached.

During his lone season starting for Ohio State, Haskins broke the Big Ten record for single-season passing yards (4,381) and passing touchdowns (50). Ohio State coach Urban Meyer told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in June that Haskins is the most accurate passer he's coached.

Meyer also coached Alex Smith at Utah, Tim Tebow at Florida and Braxton Miller at Ohio State.

"He's going to be great," Meyer told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "He's very intelligent. His only issue is that he played just one year. Every other thing, he's got it."

2. His nickname is Simba.

Haskins grew up with an afro, and Haskins' aunt compared his hair to a lion's mane. Plus, The Lion King was Haskins' favorite movie, so Haskins' aunt called him "Simba."

The nickname caught on and has stuck with him throughout his football career.