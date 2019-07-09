Seven Things We've Learned About JoJo McIntosh 

As players take their final breaks before training camp, we will take a look back at the new faces from this offseason and what we've learned about them, football and otherwise, so far.

Next up is undrafted Washington safety JoJo McIntosh:

1. McIntosh was a three-star recruit.

Before McIntosh starred at Washington and signed with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent, he was a three-star recruit coming out of Chaminade College Preparatory in California. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he ranked 89th in the state and 896th in the country for the Class of 2014.

Still, several Pac-12 and Mountain West programs were interested, leading McIntosh to choose Washington over UCLA, Washington State and Boise State, among others.

2. He identifies strongly with his Cambodian heritage.

Before McIntosh earned his spot in college football and the NFL, his family escaped war-torn Cambodia for a better life.

McIntosh's mother, Sayom, told Adam Jude of The Seattle Times about the tough path her parents had in their journey for freedom.

According to the story, JoJo's grandmother had been sold to a wealthy family to pay off a debt her parents owed. She cooked and cleaned for that family while her husband — McIntosh's grandfather — served in the Cambodian army.

"Eventually," Sayom said, "my dad worked enough to pay off the debt to get her back."

In 1982, when Sayom was 5 years old, the family of 10 received a sponsorship to immigrate to the U.S. and primarily settled in Texas.

In an interview with the Pac-12 Network about Asian Heritage Month in May, McIntosh described what it is like to serve as a role model for young athletes back in Cambodia. Many of them interacted with the rookie NFL safety on Instagram to ask for advice.

"It means a lot to me," McIntosh said. "I follow all those little guys back and tell them to keep pushing, working hard, and represent. You'll get there."[KS3]

3. He started all but one game during his final three seasons at Washington.

After redshirting as a freshman and playing in a reserve role in 2015, McIntosh was a mainstay in the Huskies' secondary over his final three collegiate seasons. He combined to start 40 games during that stretch, helping the team compile a 32-9 record and secure two Pac-12 championships.