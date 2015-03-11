There's Strong, Then There's Stephen Paea Strong

*For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *

Stephen Paea is a strong, strong man.

Record-breaking strong.

Signed by the Washington Redskins on Tuesday , Paea spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, recording 94 tackles with 12 sacks, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

While he's excelled on the field, Paea is ridiculous when it comes to weight lifting.

That big guy in your local gym has nothing on him.