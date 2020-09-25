Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Browns, Week 3

"We pride ourselves on teaching details as a staff. Ultimately, it's up to the players to be professionals and go attack it and go put their mark on it. I talk a lot of times about with our guys, we're not painting by numbers. It's not like the ones get red and yellow goes in the ones with two and number three those get purple. We're not painting then go outside the lines. To me, it's a free-flowing thing."

"We just want to continue to grow. We're a unit that—I think we've got the ability to play at a high level. We expect to get that done. We just want to see growth. We want to see consistency. We're getting good effort. We need to clean up some things and that's what we're doing. We're just teaching and developing and working with our guys. We just have to do it at a higher level. I've got to coach it a little bit better and we've got to play a little bit better. That's always the way you feel and talk about it. Coming off a loss, I feel the exact same way coming off a win. There are a lot of things I felt we had to improve off on Week 1. Week 2 is no different. We're looking forward to the next chapter."