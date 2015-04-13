VIDEO: Robert Griffin III Working Out With Garçon, Roberts And Thompson In Florida

RELATED LINKS:
Robert Griffin III's music wasn't blaring inside the indoor training facility at Redskins Park this morning. There's a good reason why.
The quarterback instead is working out in West Palm Beach, Fla., this week with several offensive players as they prepare to return to Loudoun County, Va., on April 20 for the first day of offseason workouts.
In this video, posted by wide receiver Jerry Rice Jr., you can see Griffin III throwing a pass to running back Chris Thompson as wide receivers Pierre Garçon and Andre Roberts look on.
The offensive unit seems to have attracted a nice crowd, too.
This video also proves how hard it's going to be to wait more than four months until the season officially gets underway.
