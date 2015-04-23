News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

VIDEO: Time Lapse Of Redskins Workouts

Apr 23, 2015 at 06:43 AM

Have you ever wanted an inside look at the Redskins' offseason workouts? Well, you're in luck.

Check out the above time lapse of the Redskins' workouts. On Thursday, they went through full-body training before finishing with some conditioning work outside on the practice fields.

In the video, get an exclusive look as the offense gets to work in the weight room. You'll notice that head strength and conditioning coach Mike Clark has them working through some new and interesting exercises.

It's been a busy week for the Redskins as they've gotten back to work preparing as a team for the 2015 season. With the first week of Phase One drawing to a close, safety Duke Ihenacho is pleased with how things have gone thus far.

