3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Bengals

The Washington Football Team trails Cincinnati Bengals, 9-7 at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters.

1. Defense Bends But Doesn't Break

Cincinnati outgained Washington, 247-125, in the first half yet scored nine points because of two missed field goals, a turnover and a missed extra point.

The Bengals dinked and dunked their way down the field during the opening drive. But after 14 plays, 75 yards and nearly seven minutes off the clock, they came up empty as Randy Bullock's 34-yard field goal hit off the upright.

After Washington took a rare first-quarter lead on its ensuing possession, the Bengals were in position to tie the game with a 1st-and-goal from the 4-yard line. Washington stuffed two straight runs and forced an incompletion, but it appeared Joe Burrow would run for the game-tying touchdown on fourth down. That's when Chase Young met Burrow at the goal line and knocked the ball loose, and Washington recovered the fumble in the end zone for a touchback.