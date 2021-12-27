"Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 14-56, at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke started and completed 7-of-22 passes for 121 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
- Quarterback Kyle Allen completed 8-of-10 passes for 67 passing yards and one touchdown.
- Running back Antonio Gibson finished the contest with six carries for 29 yards paired with two receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown.
- Tight end John Bates recorded two receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown.
- Bates' touchdown was the first of his career.
- Wide receiver Dyami Brown finished with two receptions for a career-high 53 yards.
- Brown recorded his longest reception of the season (48 yards).
Defense
- Defensive tackle Daron Payne registered five tackles (three solo), two tackles for loss and one sack for a loss of six yards.
- Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis recorded three tackles (one solo) and one sack.
- Safety Bobby McCain recorded a team-high 10 tackles (seven solo).
- Safety Jeremy Reaves recorded a team-high 10 tackles (seven solo) and a tackle for loss.
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller tallied eight tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed.
Special Teams
- Punter Tress Way punted six times for 308 yards (51.3 avg.), landing three inside the 20.
Snap Counts
OFFENSE (60 snaps)
|Players
|Plays
|Percentage
|Charles Leno
|60
|100%
|Ereck Flowers
|60
|100%
|Saahdiq Charles
|60
|100%
|Keith Ismael
|60
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|60
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|55
|92%
|John Bates
|45
|75%
|Taylor Heinicke
|43
|72%
|Adam Humphries
|40
|67%
|Cam Sims
|37
|62%
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|27
|45%
|Jonathan Williams
|24
|40%
|Antonio Gibson
|22
|37%
|Kyle Allen
|17
|28%
|Jaret Patterson
|15
|25%
|DeAndre Carter
|13
|22%
|Dyami Brown
|13
|22%
|Dax Milne
|7
|12%
|Sammis Reyes
|2
|3%
Defense (73 snaps)
|Players
|Plays
|Percentage
|David Mayo
|73
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|73
|100%
|Darryl Roberts
|72
|99%
|Bobby McCain
|72
|99%
|Jeremy Reaves
|62
|85%
|Kendall Fuller
|53
|73%
|Matt Ioannidis
|52
|71%
|Danny Johnson
|48
|66%
|Daron Payne
|45
|62%
|Casey Toohill
|43
|59%
|Jonathan Allen
|42
|58%
|Montez Sweat
|38
|52%
|James Smith-Williams
|30
|41%
|Bunmi Rotimi
|27
|37%
|Tim Settle
|26
|36%
|De'Jon Harris
|14
|19%
|Shaka Toney
|12
|16%
|Jordan Kunzaszky
|11
|15%
|Darrick Forrest
|6
|8%
|D.J. Hayden
|4
|5%