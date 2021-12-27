News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack

Dec 27, 2021 at 08:32 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

"Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 14-56, at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke started and completed 7-of-22 passes for 121 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • Quarterback Kyle Allen completed 8-of-10 passes for 67 passing yards and one touchdown.
  • Running back Antonio Gibson finished the contest with six carries for 29 yards paired with two receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown.  
  • Tight end John Bates recorded two receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown.
  • Bates' touchdown was the first of his career.
  • Wide receiver Dyami Brown finished with two receptions for a career-high 53 yards.  
  • Brown recorded his longest reception of the season (48 yards).

Defense

  • Defensive tackle Daron Payne registered five tackles (three solo), two tackles for loss and one sack for a loss of six yards.
  • Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis recorded three tackles (one solo) and one sack.
  • Safety Bobby McCain recorded a team-high 10 tackles (seven solo).
  • Safety Jeremy Reaves recorded a team-high 10 tackles (seven solo) and a tackle for loss.
  • Cornerback Kendall Fuller tallied eight tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed.

Special Teams

  • Punter Tress Way punted six times for 308 yards (51.3 avg.), landing three inside the 20.

Snap Counts

OFFENSE (60 snaps)

Table inside Article
Players Plays Percentage
Charles Leno 60 100%
Ereck Flowers 60 100%
Saahdiq Charles 60 100%
Keith Ismael 60 100%
Sam Cosmi 60 100%
Terry McLaurin 55 92%
John Bates 45 75%
Taylor Heinicke 43 72%
Adam Humphries 40 67%
Cam Sims 37 62%
Ricky Seals-Jones 27 45%
Jonathan Williams 24 40%
Antonio Gibson 22 37%
Kyle Allen 17 28%
Jaret Patterson 15 25%
DeAndre Carter 13 22%
Dyami Brown 13 22%
Dax Milne 7 12%
Sammis Reyes 2 3%

Defense (73 snaps)

Table inside Article
Players Plays Percentage
David Mayo 73 100%
Kamren Curl 73 100%
Darryl Roberts 72 99%
Bobby McCain 72 99%
Jeremy Reaves 62 85%
Kendall Fuller 53 73%
Matt Ioannidis 52 71%
Danny Johnson 48 66%
Daron Payne 45 62%
Casey Toohill 43 59%
Jonathan Allen 42 58%
Montez Sweat 38 52%
James Smith-Williams 30 41%
Bunmi Rotimi 27 37%
Tim Settle 26 36%
De'Jon Harris 14 19%
Shaka Toney 12 16%
Jordan Kunzaszky 11 15%
Darrick Forrest 6 8%
D.J. Hayden 4 5%

