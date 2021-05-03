Get To Know Washington's 10-Player Draft Class

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team finalized its 2021 NFL Draft class on Saturday, selecting six players on Day 3. The team's 2021 draft class is as follows:
|Round (Pick)
|Player
|School
|1 (19)
|LB Jamin Davis
|Kentucky
|2 (51)
|OT Samuel Cosmi
|Texas
|3 (74)
|DB Benjamin St-Juste
|Minnesota
|3 (82)
|WR Dyami Brown
|North Carolina
|4 (124)
|TE John Bates
|Boise State
|5 (163)
|S Darrick Forrest
|Cincinnati
|6 (225)
|LS Camaron Cheeseman
|Michigan
|7 (240)
|DE William Bradley-King
|Baylor
|7 (244)
|DE Shaka Toney
|Penn State
|7 (258)
|WR Dax Milne
|BYU
Draft Class Notes
- Dating back to 2011, Washington has now selected at least eight players in 11 consecutive drafts for the first time since the league adopted the seven-round format in 1994. The club selected 10 players for the first time since 2019.
- Washington completed the 2021 NFL Draft making two selections in the third round. It is the sixth time in franchise history that Washington made two or more selections in the third round and first time since 2014.
- Washington acquired four of their selections via trades. They acquired the No. 74 selection from San Francisco in exchange for T Trent Williams. They acquired the No. 258 selection and G Ereck Flowers from Miami in exchange for the No. 246 selection. The club acquired both the No. 225 and No. 240 picks from Philadelphia for a 2022 fifth-round selection.
- Washington has selected at least two players with picks acquired via trade in each of the last eight drafts.
- Of Washington's 10 selections, four were made with picks acquired by trade.
- This is the fifth-consecutive year Washington has selected a defensive player in the first round of the NFL Draft.
- It is the first time that Washington selected a linebacker with their first-round selection since the club selected Brian Orakpo in 2009.
- It was the first time since 1952 that Washington selected with the No. 19 overall pick.
- It was the second time Washington selected a player out of Kentucky with their first-round selection. It was also the first time they selected a first-round pick out of the Southeastern Conference since the club selected Montez Sweat in the first round in 2019.
- Seven of the 10 members of the Washington draft class played at schools in "Power Five" conferences.
- Washington selected three players from the Big Ten, two players from Big 12, and one player each from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference, American Athletic Conference and Mountain West Conference.
LB Jamin Davis
- The Washington Football Team selected linebacker Jamin Davis in the first round (No. 19 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Davis is the 493th selection made by Washington in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 33rd first-round selection in that time frame. He is the 64th first-round selection by Washington all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
- Davis is the first linebacker selected by Washington in the first round since the club selected Brian Orakpo in 2009.
- Davis is the first Kentucky player selected by Washington since TE Charles Darington was taken in the ninth round in 1989.
- Davis played in 10 games in 2020 and recorded 102 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four TFLs, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
- Davis (6-4, 234) is from Honolulu, Hawaii. He is the first Hawaii born player drafted by Washington since CB David Amerson was selected in 2013.
- Davis is the ninth player selected by Washington out of Kentucky and the second first-round selection from the Wildcats.
- Davis was the 160th overall selection made by Washington out of the Southeastern Conference.
- Davis played in 36 games at Kentucky and recorded 144 tackles (66 solo), five TFL's, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
- Dating back to 2014, Washington has selected a linebacker in eight-consecutive drafts. It is the first time Washington has selected a linebacker in at least eight-consecutive drafts since the club selected at least one in nine-straight drafts from 1978-1986.
OL Sam Cosmi
- The Washington Football Team selected offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi in the second round (No. 51 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Cosmi is the 494th selection made by Washington in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 39th second-round selection in that time frame. He is the 57th second-round selection by Washington all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
- Cosmi is the first offensive lineman selected by Washington in the second round since the club selected John Jansen in 1999.
- Cosmi is the eighth offensive lineman selected by Washington in the second round in franchise history.
- Cosmi is the 17th Texas player selected by Washington in franchise history and first since 2012.
- Cosmi is the third offensive lineman selected by Washington from the Big 12 and first since Trent Williams in 2010.
- Cosmi was named a two-time All-Big 12 selection (2019 Second Team, 2020 First Team) and earned honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019 and 2020.
- Cosmi began his career with the Longhorns at FedExField when Texas took on Maryland in 2018.
- Cosmi (6-7, 309) is from Humble, Texas.
DB Benjamin St-Juste
- The Washington Football Team selected Benjamin St-Juste in the third round (No. 74 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.
- St-Juste is the 495th selection made by Washington in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 38th third-round selection in that time frame. He is the 68th third-round selection by Washington all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
- St-Juste is the 16th selection out of the University of Minnesota in franchise history and the first since 2006.
- St-Juste is the 10th defensive back selected by Washington in the third round in franchise history and the first since 2017.
- In 2020, St-Juste played in five games and recorded 14 tackles, 11 solo and three passes defensed.
- St-Juste (6-3, 205) is from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He is the third Canadian-born player to be selected by Washington joining QB Mark Rypien and WR Brian Fryer
WR Dyami Brown
- The Washington Football Team selected WR Dyami Brown in the third round (No. 82 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Brown is the 496th selection made by Washington in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 39th third-round selection in that time frame. He is the 68th third-round selection by Washington all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
- Brown is the 17th player selected out of the University of North Carolina in franchise history and the first Tar Heel selected by Washington since LB Cole Holcomb was selected in 2019.
- Brown is the sixth wide receiver taken by Washington in the third round all-time and the first since the team selected Terry McLaurin in 2019. It is the fourth-consecutive year Washington has selected an offensive player in the third round.
- Brown recorded 55 receptions for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games with UNC in 2020.
- Brown (6-1, 189) is from Charlotte, N.C.
TE John Bates
- The Washington Football Team selected tight end John Bates in the fourth round (No. 124 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Bates is the 497th selection made by Washington in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 49th fourth-round selection in the time frame. He is the 54th fourth-round selection by Washington all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
- Bates is the fourth Boise State player selected by Washington in franchise history and first since 2011.
- Bates is the first offensive player selected by Washington from Boise State in franchise history.
- Bates is the third tight end selected by Washington in the fourth round and first since 1994.
- Bates is the eighth player selected by Washington out of the Mountain West Conference in franchise history.
- Bates (6-6, 256) is from Lebanon, Ore.
S Darrick Forrest
- The Washington Football Team selected safety Darrick Forest in the fifth round (No. 163 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Forrest is the 498th selection made by Washington in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 54th fifth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 79th fifth-round selection by Washington all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
- Forrest is the sixth player selected out of Cincinnati in franchise history and the first since DT Mario Monds was taken by the franchise in 2001.
- Forrest is the 13th defensive back selected in the fifth-round in franchise history.
- Forrest started 10 games at safety in 2020 and totaled 40 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions. He was a 2020 Honorable-Mention All-American Athletic Conference.
- Forrest (6-0, 200) is from Columbus, Ohio.
LS Camaron Cheeseman
- The Washington Football Team selected long snapper Camaron Cheeseman in the sixth round (No. 225 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Cheeseman is the 499th selection made by Washington in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 58th sixth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 85th sixth-round selection by Washington all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
- Cheeseman is the 18th Michigan player selected by Washington in franchise history.
- Cheeseman is the second Michigan player selected by Washington in the sixth round in franchise history.
- Cheeseman has appeared in 39 career games, starting every contest as Michigan's long snapper.
- Cheeseman was a three-year letterman and two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection (2018-19).
- Cheeseman (6-4, 230) is from New Albany, Ohio.
DE William Bradley-King
- The Washington Football Team selected defensive end William Bradley-King in the seventh round (No. 240 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Bradley-King is the 11th Baylor player selected by Washington in franchise history and first since 2014.
- Bradley-King is the seventh defensive end selected by Washington in the seventh round in franchise history.
- This pick marks the third consecutive year that Washington has selected a defensive end in seventh round.
- As a senior, Bradley-King compiled 31 tackles in nine games played and led the Bears in pass breakups (four) and quarterback hurries (four).
- Bradley-King (6-4, 248) is from Kansas City, Mo.
DE Shaka Toney
- The Washington Football Team defensive end Shaka Toney in the seventh round (No. 246 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Toney is the 501th selection made by Washington in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 68th seventh-round selection in the time frame. He is the 99th seventh-round selection by Washington all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
- Toney is the 23rd Penn State player selected by Washington in franchise history and first since 2018.
- Toney is the eighth defensive end selected by Washington in the seventh round in franchise history.
- In 2020, Toney started all nine games and made 31 tackles (21 solo) to go along with a team-leading five sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two QB hurries and a pass breakup.
- Toney (6-3, 252) is from Philadelphia, Pa.
WR Dax Milne
- The Washington Football Team selected wide receiver Dax Milne in the seventh round (No. 258 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Milne is the 502th selection made by Washington in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 69th seventh-round selection in the time frame. He is the 100th seventh-round selection by Washington all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
- Milne is the sixth BYU player selected by Washington in franchise history and first since 1990.
- Milne is the 10th wide receiver selected by Washington in the seventh round in franchise history and first since 2018.
- In 2020, Milne finished the season ranked nationally at No. 4 in receiving yards (1,188), tied at No. 7 in catches (70), tied at No. 18 in receiving touchdowns (8) and No. 19 in receiving yards per game (99.0).
- Milne was named PFF All-America Second Team & Phil Steele All-America Third Team in 2020.
- Milne (6-0.5, 193) is from South Jordan, Utah.
Pronunciation Guide
- Jamin Davis: "JAY-Min"
- Dyami Brown: "Dee-yami"