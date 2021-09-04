News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Ron Rivera Explains Chase Young's Play On Cam Newton

Sep 04, 2021 at 01:10 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

99_Young
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 99 DE Chase Young

Remember the play in the preseason opener that resulted in former MVP Cam Newton got an up-close introduction to Chase Young? It's a hard one to forget, and it was an early reminder that Young is still that Dude.

The play was over in about four seconds. Young blew past left tackle Isaiah Wynn, hawked Newton down from behind and knocked the ball away for an incomplete pass. It was a great effort, one that Newton probably won't forget for a while, but as Ron Rivera explained on "The Ron Rivera Show," Young didn't do it on his own.

It was 3rd-and-8 at the Patriots' own 22-yard line; naturally, Washington's defense wanted to get off the field, so Jack Del Rio decided to put a little pressure on Newton. 

With the cornerbacks locked up on New England's receivers and one safety in the secondary, Washington was in a "mug" front, meaning there were six defenders matched up against the Patriots' offensive line and running back. 

Newton had two choices: check to a three-step dropback or wait for a receiver to beat man coverage. Either way, Washington was in good shape. A quick pass meant the ball would be short of the first down. If the secondary could get Newton to hold the ball, the pass-rush had a good chance of bringing him down.

Newton made the second choice, and all Young needed to do was win his matchup with a quick dip past Wynn. There was one more thing that needed to happen for Young to have a clear path. Because Landon Collins joined the pass-rush, running back James White was forced to cover the safety, rather than stay by Newton. That gave Young a clear path, and Newton's back was probably sore for a couple days after the hit.

"He's smaller than I thought," Newton said. "That's a joke. I'm just messing with you. But yeah, he's going to be good, man. He's going to be good. He's going to be real good."

Consider the play "Exhibit A" for why people are so excited for Washington's defense. The players are working in cohesion with each other, and that'll make the entire unit, Young included, more terrifying to offenses.

For more breakdowns from Rivera, tune into "The Ron Rivera Show" on Saturdays at 7 p.m. on NBC4.

Related Content

news

Kendall Fuller Has The Best Bragging Rights At The Family Dinner Table

There's plenty of talent in the Fuller family. Kendall is the only one with a Super Bowl ring.
news

Washington Signs K Eddy Pineiro To Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Friday.
news

WFT Daily: Jaret Patterson Has Barry Sanders In His Corner

Sanders has been a fan of Patterson since his college days at Buffalo and congratulated the undrafted rookie on making Washington's roster.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Roster Moves And More

The Washington Football Team finalized its 53-man roster on Tuesday in preparation for the 2021 season. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
Advertising