Ron Rivera Explains Chase Young's Play On Cam Newton

Remember the play in the preseason opener that resulted in former MVP Cam Newton got an up-close introduction to Chase Young? It's a hard one to forget, and it was an early reminder that Young is still that Dude.

The play was over in about four seconds. Young blew past left tackle Isaiah Wynn, hawked Newton down from behind and knocked the ball away for an incomplete pass. It was a great effort, one that Newton probably won't forget for a while, but as Ron Rivera explained on "The Ron Rivera Show," Young didn't do it on his own.

It was 3rd-and-8 at the Patriots' own 22-yard line; naturally, Washington's defense wanted to get off the field, so Jack Del Rio decided to put a little pressure on Newton.

With the cornerbacks locked up on New England's receivers and one safety in the secondary, Washington was in a "mug" front, meaning there were six defenders matched up against the Patriots' offensive line and running back.