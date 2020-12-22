News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Panthers Kickoff Moved to 4:05 p.m. ET

Dec 22, 2020 at 09:30 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Image from iOS (78)

If the Washington Football Team can clinch the NFC East in Week 16, it will likely know before it takes on the Carolina Panthers late Sunday afternoon.

That is because the game has been moved from 1 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. ET, the NFL announced Tuesday morning.

The New York Giants, who sit one game behind Washington in the division, will play the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. If the Giants and Washington beats the Panthers, Washington will win the NFC East and make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The Washington-Carolina game will still be broadcast on CBS.

