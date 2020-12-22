WFT Daily: All The Ways Washington Can Win The NFC East

-- "Nobody was running away from it": Sitting at 1-3 in early October, Rivera made national headlines by benching former first-rounder Dwayne Haskins Jr. in place of Kyle Allen. His reasoning was simple: he thought his team could compete for the NFC East title and wanted to give his players the best chance to win now.

That move paid off significantly, as Washington has gone 5-4 in games that either Allen or veteran Alex Smith have started. And while Allen suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 9, the team is hopeful Smith can return from a calf injury to start against the Panthers on Sunday.

"Nobody was running away from it," Rivera said about discussion the division title race a few weeks into the season. "I just felt that we have some pretty good pieces in place. We were seeing some things with those pieces. I just felt we needed a veteran piece to give us a chance, and by that, I mean a guy that's been in our system. That's why I made the change and why I put Kyle at the starting quarterback position. I just felt that with the pieces we had -- why not us?