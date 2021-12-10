McLaurin anticipates fun matchup with Trevon Diggs

Terry McLaurin is recognized as one of the hardest-working wide receivers in the NFL. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has played like one of the best defensive backs this year.

They have already met once in their careers, and Round 2 is coming up on Sunday.

"I think he's a really good player," McLaurin said Thursday. "I thought that last year as well. One of the things I liked about his game is that he's really competitive, and I'm a competitive person, too, so it makes for a fun game."

Diggs, who leads the NFL with nine interceptions, is the brightest star on a Cowboys secondary that is tied for the most interceptions (19). While he doesn't have the best cover grade -- his Pro Football Focus grade is 59.6 -- he is certainly one of the most aggressive defensive backs, using his 6-foot-2, 207-pound frame to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage.