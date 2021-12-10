News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

McLaurin anticipates fun matchup with Trevon Diggs

Dec 10, 2021 at 05:11 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

(Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Terry McLaurin is recognized as one of the hardest-working wide receivers in the NFL. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has played like one of the best defensive backs this year.

They have already met once in their careers, and Round 2 is coming up on Sunday.

"I think he's a really good player," McLaurin said Thursday. "I thought that last year as well. One of the things I liked about his game is that he's really competitive, and I'm a competitive person, too, so it makes for a fun game."

Diggs, who leads the NFL with nine interceptions, is the brightest star on a Cowboys secondary that is tied for the most interceptions (19). While he doesn't have the best cover grade -- his Pro Football Focus grade is 59.6 -- he is certainly one of the most aggressive defensive backs, using his 6-foot-2, 207-pound frame to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. 

"He's a dude that gets his hands on a lot of balls and I think he has a good understanding of how receivers get open because he has that receiver background," McLaurin said.

The Washington Football Team wraps up its week of practice for its first matchup with the Dallas Cowboys this season on Sunday Dec. 12.

McLaurin, on the other hand, has been one of the best at figuring out how to work around physicality. He's the highest-graded receiver on contested targets from PFF, and his 32 contested targets since 2020 are the most in the NFL.

"When you have those opportunities with the ball in the air and you can come down with them, it just gives a lot of energy and confidence to your quarterback, your offense and your team," McLaurin said. "I think it's something I'm always constantly working on."

But the Cowboys don't need to read the stats to know how good McLaurin has been. They just need to turn on the tape. He racked up 182 yards and a touchdown against Dallas last season. The score came on a 52-yard catch at FedExField, and it just so happens that Diggs was the player McLaurin beat.

Diggs has lined up against some quality receivers this season, including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, D.J. Moore and Justin Jefferson. McLaurin is up next, and he has just as much respect for the third-year receiver.

"He's a good receiver. One of the better receivers in our division," Diggs told the Dallas media. "Look at the tape."

Washington has shifted a heavier emphasis on the ground game since the bye week, and as a result, McLaurin wasn't quite as impactful in the past two weeks. Still, McLaurin has given reminders -- like his 103-yard game in a 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers -- that he remains a force in the passing game.

So, while the outcome of Washington's game with the Cowboys -- the first of five straight division games -- can't be determined by one matchup, whatever happens between McLaurin and Diggs will play a part in how things shake out on Sunday. There shouldn't be any doubt that McLaurin is up to the task.

"I'm looking forward to competing against him," McLaurin said.

news

Top 10 Quotes | A closer look at Heinicke's strides

The Washington Football Team begins is five-game division stretch with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 keys for Washington pull out a win over Dallas 

The Washington Football Team is back at FedExField playing with postseason aspirations as it takes on the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

Wake Up Washington | The 'round-robin' finish

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

After inspiring turnaround, Washington readies for NFC East gauntlet

Ron Rivera got what he wanted. After starting the season 2-6, the Washington Football Team has completely control over its playoff hopes with five division games left.
news

Jonathan Allen donates $3 million to local charities

The donation will be spent over the course of Allen's career with the Washington Football Team.
news

Players to watch as Washington takes on the Cowboys

The Washington Football Team returns to FedExField to face the division-leading Dallas Cowboys in the first of a five-game NFC East gauntlet to close out the regular season. Here are some players who could have pivotal roles in the Week 14 matchup.
news

NFC East Division Roundup | A mad dash to the finish

With five games left in the regular season, the Washington Football Team controls its own destiny. Here's a look at where each team in the NFC East currently stands.
news

Wake Up Washington | Humphries ready to step up

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Brett Favre believes in Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke grew up idolizing Brett Favre and on Tuesday, he got to meet the Hall of Famer who had such a monumental influence on his playing style.
news

Scouting the Cowboys | 4 things to know about Dallas

Week 14 features the first of five NFC East games to round out the regular season for the Washington Football Team, starting with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here's what you need to know about its next opponent.
news

Washington vs. Cowboys preview | The division race starts now

The Washington Football begins is NFC East division gauntlet with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
