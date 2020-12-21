News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

NFC Playoff Picture: Washington Moves One Step Closer To Division Title

Dec 21, 2020 at 04:03 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Despite a tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which snapped a four-game win streak, the Washington Football Team remains the leader in the NFC East.

Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 16:

Division Leaders

1. Green Bay Packers (11-3): The Packers remain the No. 1 seed in the NFC after a 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Although the Packers have already clinched the NFC North, winning out will ensure a first-round bye.

2. New Orleans Saints (10-4): After a close 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (13-1), the Saints remain one game behind the Packers for the top spot in the NFC. While the Saints have already clinched a playoff berth, they will be looking to remain atop the NFC South when they take on the Minnesota Vikings (6-8) on Christmas Day.

3. Seattle Seahawks (10-4): Not only did the Seahawks retake first in the NFC West after pulling out a 20-15 win over the Washington Football Team, but they also clinched a spot in the playoffs. Seattle can clinch the division if it beats the Los Angeles Rams (9-5) on Sunday.

4. Washington Football Team (6-8): A second-half turnaround from Dwayne Haskins Jr. and the Washington Football Team wasn't enough as they fell, 20-15, to the Seattle Seahawks. Despite the loss, Washington still leads the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys by a game in the NFC East. Washington will be looking to clinch the division next week with a win against the Carolina Panthers and a Giants loss.

Wild Card Race

5. Los Angeles Rams (9-5): The Rams fell out of first place in the NFC West after a shocking loss to the winless New York Jets. Although they are currently fifth in the NFC because of their tiebreaker over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Rams will be looking to move back into the top spot as they prepare to face the Seahawks.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5): Tom Brady and the Buccaneers stayed in the sixth spot in the NFC after coming back to secure a 31-27 win over the the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs will be looking to improve their record and move up in the standings as they face the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

7. Arizona Cardinals (8-6): Arizona kept hold of the final wild card spot after an exciting win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cardinals would clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the 49ers on Sunday and the Chicago Bears (7-7) lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

