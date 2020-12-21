Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's Loss To The Seahawks

Game Ball No. 3: Defensive Tackle Daron Payne

Payne is best known for clogging running lanes and batting down passes, but he corralled his first career interception Sunday afternoon.

After Washington scored its first touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was able to move his offense down to Washington's 39-yard line. On 1st-and-10, Wilson threw a pass intended for running back Chris Carson, but defensive end Montez Sweat made yet another deflection. As the ball hung in the air, Payne tracked it before hauling it in at the 36-yard line. Washington was able to build on its lone turnover by immediately scoring a touchdown

After the game, Payne reflected on his first career interception, saying, "I was just excited. I was just retracing the ball. I could see it in the air and so I had to go get it."