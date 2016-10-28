WASvsCIN Injury Report: Josh Norman Questionable

Norman, meanwhile, was removed in the third quarter of last Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with a diagnosed concussion.

He'll be tasked with stopping the phenomenal A.J. Green if active.

"I'll just play my style of game," Norman said. "I think being physical, being at the point of attack, trying to take away what he likes to do. He's a phenomenal receiver. Shoot, best of the best – A.J. Green. I've got to say that: best of the best. We're definitely going to look forward to that matchup on the pitch, if we can go out there on it. He is definitely a formidable talent. Oh my gosh, he is. He's definitely at the top of the league in that category, at the wide receivers – at the top of his class. I'm looking forward to that matchup if we get the opportunity. I can't say enough about him, about how good that looks to me."

Like Norman, Williams was injured last Sunday when a knee injury removed him from the game for the last snap.

Despite struggling to walk in the hours following the injury, Williams was a limited practice participant this week.

An MRI showed no structural damage to his knee, and it would take a lot for Williams not to play on Sunday.

"A lot of people depend on me to be out there," Williams said. "Obviously the front office made a commitment to me contractually. I feel like it's my duty to play through those little nicks and bruises. If I can offer…even if it's just 80 percent of me, I feel like it's my obligation to be out there. This is what I love to do. I want to leave a legacy more so than anything. You can't do that by sitting on the sidelines. I always want to play."