#WASvsCIN Injury Report: Josh Norman Questionable

Oct 28, 2016 at 04:30 AM
Redskins cornerback Josh Norman -- diagnosed with a concussion last week -- is one of 10 Washington players listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Washington Redskins will head into Wembley Stadium for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals with only running back Rob Kelley (knee) ruled out for the game.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden also said that tight end Jordan Reed and cornerback Josh Norman (concussions) are questionable for the game as is tackle Trent Williams (knee).

Gruden said determinations on Reed and Norman for Sunday's game will be made sometime Saturday, but both as progressing well.

Earlier on Friday, the Redskins announced that fellow University of Florida product Mack Brown had been called up to the active roster, signally the potential of Jones being inactive for the contest.

Without Jones on the field, the Redskins will look to rookie running back Rob Kelley as the No. 1 player at the position with Chris Thompson and even Brown contributing.

"I think if something, if Matt has an issue where he can't go it would be Robert in the lead role, more likely," Gruden said earlier in the week. "You know, Chris has such an important role as far as third downs and his specialty role that we need him in that role and he's not a very big guy. We don't want to give him the ball 35 times between the tackles, you know? We'd like to have a more physical guy do that. Chris is going to get plenty of touches without a doubt but if Matt can't go it'll be mainly Chris and obviously Robert."

Reed and Norman both practiced in limited capacities throughout the week, but were cleared to travel to London.

Reed hasn't played the last two games, but could make his return against a Bengals team he has yet to face in his career.

Norman, meanwhile, was removed in the third quarter of last Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with a diagnosed concussion.

He'll be tasked with stopping the phenomenal A.J. Green if active.

"I'll just play my style of game," Norman said. "I think being physical, being at the point of attack, trying to take away what he likes to do. He's a phenomenal receiver. Shoot, best of the best – A.J. Green. I've got to say that: best of the best. We're definitely going to look forward to that matchup on the pitch, if we can go out there on it. He is definitely a formidable talent. Oh my gosh, he is. He's definitely at the top of the league in that category, at the wide receivers – at the top of his class. I'm looking forward to that matchup if we get the opportunity. I can't say enough about him, about how good that looks to me."

Like Norman, Williams was injured last Sunday when a knee injury removed him from the game for the last snap.

Despite struggling to walk in the hours following the injury, Williams was a limited practice participant this week.

An MRI showed no structural damage to his knee, and it would take a lot for Williams not to play on Sunday.

"A lot of people depend on me to be out there," Williams said. "Obviously the front office made a commitment to me contractually. I feel like it's my duty to play through those little nicks and bruises. If I can offer…even if it's just 80 percent of me, I feel like it's my obligation to be out there. This is what I love to do. I want to leave a legacy more so than anything. You can't do that by sitting on the sidelines. I always want to play."

Linebacker Terence Garvin (hip), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (ankle) tight end Vernon Davis (groin), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (groin), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring/shoulder), guard Brandon Scherff (shoulder) and guard/center Spencer Long (chest) are also listed as questionable.

