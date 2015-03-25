Wellness Wednesday: Get Ready For The Draft Day Dash

RELATED LINK:–Kapnos Chef George Pagonis Talks His Love Of The Redskins

It's time to get the running shoes back out to prepare for the Redskins' Draft Dash Dash set to take place at FedExField on Saturday, May 2 at 11:30 a.m.

Before the Redskins' annual Draft Day Party which allows the opportunity to see FedExField from a whole new look (locker room tours will be provided), fans can participate in the Draft Day Dash.

The race, which will be Redskins-themed, will be of the 5K variety.

And if you bring little ones, they can participate in the Play 60 Fun Run, too.

All runners will also receive an official Draft Day Dash t-shirt and be automatically entered to win great Redskins prizes.

