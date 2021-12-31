3 keys to Washington winning Round 2 against Philly

The Eagles will be without Miles Sanders, who has the second-most rushing yards in the NFC over the last two weeks, in their second matchup with Washington. That doesn't mean they will be crippled, though; Jordan Howard has rushed for at least 60 yards in five of the last six games, and Hurts is one of the top rushing quarterbacks in the league this season.

Washington hasn't held a team to fewer than 100 rushing yards in a month. Doing so against the Eagles with a slim chance at the postseason would be the ideal time to buck that trend.

2. Get Terry McLaurin involved early.

Third-year wideout Terry McLaurin is 101 yards away from getting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. It would be the first time that a Washington player has achieved the feat since Henry Ellard in the 1994-95 seasons.

The numbers are clear: when Washington gets McLaurin the ball, it works out for the offense. The team is 3-1 this season when he crosses the 100-yard mark. McLaurin only has 13 targets in the last three games, though, and that's a problem offensive coordinator Scott Turner wants to fix.