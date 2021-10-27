Scouting the Broncos: 5 things to know about Denver

Bridgewater had a strong start to the season during the Broncos 3-0 run. He threw 827 yards and four touchdowns to no interceptions in that span, while his passer rating never dipped below 104. His numbers since then have been uneven. All five of his interceptions have come in the past four games. If Washington can fluster the veteran signal-caller enough, it may lead to more turnover opportunities. The defensive line and secondary has played more in sync over the past two games, which has led to the Chiefs and Packers giving up the ball a combined four times. Washington will need to continue that growth against a vulnerable offensive line.