QB Alex Smith Announces Retirement

"We want to congratulate Alex Smith on a tremendous career," Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a joint statement. "He accomplished the greatest comeback in professional sports history and was a huge part of our team's success this past season. Since the day Alex arrived here in Washington, he has represented this organization with class and dignity both on and off the field. We witnessed every step of Alex's comeback first-hand and he personifies perseverance, strength and the will to never give up. The support he received from his family, friends, teammates and club medical staff throughout his comeback journey was truly unmatched. We will always be touched by the strength, courage and support that Elizabeth and their family showed throughout Alex's recovery and comeback. We wish the Smith family all the best in the next chapter of their lives."