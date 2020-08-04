Chris Harris Explains Why He's Excited To Work With Washington's Cornerbacks

Harris said Moreland can play at multiple positions as well, but the one thing that stuck out to him on film was Moreland's tough, "old-school" mentality.

"I think he is a tough individual, and I like tough football players. I've reiterated to those guys that the defense is only as tough as the defensive backs who come up and tackle. I am a firm believer in that," Harris said. "Your corners have to be able to tackle, and your team and your defense is only as tough as your corners tackling."

Although Moreland wasn't a consistent starter until the last quarter of the season, his teammates believe in his potential. Landon Collins -- the secondary's only Day 1 starter from last year -- said Moreland "was supposed to have seven picks last year" based solely on his athletic ability.

"I was like. 'Wow, he is going to be special,'" Collins said May 20. "I think he has the confidence now and the trust that he knows we trust him in his ability to do something, have his back and cover him."

For someone who has yet to see most of his players on the field, Harris is happy about the team's options at cornerback. All of them did a "tremendous job" during the offseason in terms of learning and retaining the new defensive schemes. Now, it's time for them to compete to be the new starters.