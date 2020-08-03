Opponent Outlook: Washington Begins And Ends Its Season Against The Philadelphia Eagles

INTRIGUING MATCHUPS

Terry McLaurin vs. Darius Slay -- Fans saw a preview of this matchup last year when Washington hosted Slay and the Lions in Week 11. McLaurin didn't score, but he did catch five passes for 72 yards, including a diving grab that put the offense in field goal range to take a late lead. That was enough to leave a lasting impression on Slay.

"To be honest, that whole year, besides Keenan Allen, he was my hardest one that I covered that whole year," Slay said of McLaurin on Instagram Live in March. "He probably would have scored on me two times."

With McLaurin set as the No. 1 offensive threat and Slay to be the Eagles' best cornerback, expect these two to go against each other throughout both games.

Washington's pass rush vs. Philadelphia's offensive line -- The Eagles have prided themselves on having a strong offensive line. The group featured two Pro Bowlers last year in Brandon Brooks and Jason Kelce, and together they helped the Eagles finish 11th in rushing with 121.2 yards per game.

They could, however, be up for a challenge with Washington's five first-round picks on the defensive line. Washington finished the 2019 season with 46 sacks -- good enough for 10th in the league -- and now with Young, who led all of college football with 16.5 sacks, its pass rush could be even more potent.

"I think when we go," Young said, "watch out."

Dwayne Haskins Jr. vs. Philadelphia's defense -- Haskins has undergone a transformation this offseason, dropping 11 pounds and 7% body fat while learning Turner's new offense. On both counts, his coaches are impressed with his progress.

Haskins, who finished his rookie year with 1,365 passing yards and seven touchdowns, had his best statistical game against the Eagles in Week 15. He threw for 261 yards -- a season high -- and had two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also completed 68% of his passes, which was the second highest of the year, and had a passer rating of 121.3, which at the time was also a season high.

Assuming Haskins is the starting quarterback, which seems to be the plan, it will be his first season-opener as a starter in a new offense with a lighter, more agile build. The expectation for Haskins to excel will be high.

OPPOSING VIEWPOINT

In preparation for the start of the 2020 season, WashingtonFootball.com also spoke with Eagles insider Dave Spadero to gain additional insight about Washington's NFC East rival.

Quarterback Carson Wentz had arguably his best season last year with 4,039 passing yards, What are some of your expectations for him?

"I think every year, the pressure in Philly is always so intense and he hasn't won a playoff game yet. He had gotten all the way to the postseason last year and then went out after nine snaps against the Seahawks with a concussion.

"He protects the football very well. He does a great job with that, and he carried the football team down the stretch with practice squad players at wide receiver and also helping out at running back. He was so impressive in 2017 before the injury with 33 touchdown passes. He was probably just as impressive [last year] because of the cast of characters around him and offense decimated by injuries. The Eagles went out and swept the NFC East in December, winning the division. Carson stepped up, took control of the room. And I think that that bodes well for the 2020 season for the Eagles."

All Eagle fans are very familiar with what Terry McLaurin was able to do in both matchups last year. How much do you think that Terry McLaurin is going to be on the minds of this coaching staff for week 1?

"Terry McLaurin torched the Eagles last year, so very much so. We all talk about Chase Young and how much of an impact he's going to make, but there's some very interesting pieces that Washington has, obviously starting with Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback that the Eagles just didn't really have an answer for late in the season. So that was a sign of his progress.

"I think the Eagles take him seriously and really want to take away that vertical passing game that Washington hit them with so much in both games last year. I don't know who the other receiver is going to be for [Washington], but McLaurin certainly gets a lot of attention."

What do you think are three of the biggest storylines heading into Eagles' training camp?

"Great question. The right guard position [has a] big hole. How do the Eagles fill it? Another one: Malcolm Jenkins, gone, very versatile player, extremely durable, productive. The Eagles' intention is to move Jalen Mills, a starting cornerback, into a hybrid safety role. How will that work out? That's a really, really big question.