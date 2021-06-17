Don't Underestimate John Bates

Unselfish is the right word to describe Bates, according to his former Boise State coaches and teammates. It's why the stats don't give the full respect that Bates' skillset has earned. All he wants to do is help his team win, whether it's making plays downfield or opening a lane in the running game. Whatever the team needs, he will do it to the best of his ability.

"He's not a flashy guy now who makes some flashy plays," said Boise State tight end coach Kent Riddle. "He's not going to be a guy out there promoting himself."

Bates is used to working out of the spotlight; in fact, that's where he excels the most. Of course he wants to make big plays for his team whenever he gets the opportunity, but that doesn't always mean making catches downfield. More often than not, Bates' biggest moments have come by making room for others as a blocker, and it's a role he has come to embrace.