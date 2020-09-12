Hard Work And Preparation Have Dwayne Haskins Primed To Lead Washington In Week 1

Haskins said his energy and control of the offense are "way better" than they were in his first-career start against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 last year. He feels a difference in his demeanor, which has made him more comfortable in trusting himself.

"Just me having more confidence in myself to go do what I need to do to be the leader of this football team and this offense and having a coach that believes in me is something that's propelled me to have even more confidence out there on this field," he said. "Just trying to find ways to make plays and win games, and I feel like we're doing a great job figuring out ways to make those things happen. Hopefully it comes out on the field Sunday."

During Washington's last matchup against the Eagles in Week 15, Haskins completed 19-of-28 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 26 yards. Haskins said the game "doesn't matter at all" to him, but he does want to build on what he was able to do with his arm and legs.