First Lady Julia C Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Hola, Washington Football Fans! First Lady Julia C. here - I'm celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and I want to give you a "taste" of what it's like to be Mexi-Rican! With one grandparent from Puerto Rico and another from Mexico, I grew up with a big mix of culture. My immigrant grandparents have always instilled the values of humble beginnings, hard work, family, and remembering our roots.

Since family and food are a huge part of who I am, I couldn't resist writing about my big, loud, and involved family that seems to always gather in the kitchen. If we're not in the kitchen eating endless chips and salsa, we're singing and dancing to Latin classics from artists like Marc Anthony to Tito Puente. And yes, we love "Despacito" with Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber.

At a typical gathering, the whole familia flock to my Titi Maria's house just in time for a family toast right before we make ourselves a plate for dinner. In Spanish we say "Tia" for aunt, but in my family, we say "Titi" as a term of endearment. And as for my uncles, we just say "Uncle," because that's how Spanglish works!

So, we're all at my Titi Maria's house and what has she prepared for us?