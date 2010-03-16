For Redskins, All Eyes On the Senior Bowl





Once again, Redskins coaches and scouts are in Mobile, Ala., for a week of Senior Bowl practices.

This year, there's a decidedly different look to the Redskins' contingent than in years past.

New executive vice president/head coach Mike Shanahan has overhauled the coaching staff, bringing in 10 new assistants, many of them familiar faces from his tenure in Denver.

At the Senior Bowl practices, Shanahan, general manager Bruce Allen and director of player personnel Scott Campbell are the principle figures for the Redskins.

Team officials have not revealed much since Shanahan was introduced as the team's head coach on Jan. 6, but it's safe to say that the approach to player evaluation has changed with Shanahan and Allen in charge.

Coaches and scouts emphasize Senior Bowl practices because they get an up-close look at prospects in a setting where they are coached by NFL staffs.

They gauge everything from a quarterback's arm strength, an offensive lineman's footwork, a defensive lineman's hand placement and a cornerback's speed in one-on-one situations with wide receivers.

Who are some Senior Bowl prospects to keep an eye on from a Redskins perspective? It's safe to say that offensive line is a top priority, but team officials may also look closely at quarterback, defensive line and linebacker, among other positions.

Here are 10 to watch:

-- TERRENCE CODY, DT, ALABAMA

If the Redskins switch to a 3-4 base defense, then Cody would be a prototypical fit for nose tackle. Listed at 6-4 and 370 pounds, his nickname is "Mount Cody." He is regarded as a dominant force against the run, totaling 52 career tackles for the Crimson Tide, but his weight may need to be monitored closely.

-- VLADIMIR DUCASSE, OT, MASSACHUSETTS

Ducasse was a focus during Senior Bowl week since he was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. He emigrated to the United States in 2002 when he was 14 years old. Ducasse, at 6-5 and 330 pounds, is a wide-bodied offensive lineman and could play either tackle or guard in the pros. Even though he was named first-team All-American, he did not play against elite competition in the Colonial Athletic Association.

-- MIKE IUPATI, G, IDAHO

Last time the Redskins looked to the University of Idaho for an offensive lineman, they selected Mark Schlereth in 1989. Iupati, 6-6 and 325 pounds, is considered one of the top interior offensive linemen in the draft and could go in the first round. Born in American Samoa, Iupati was a three-year starter, earned first-team All-American honors and a team captain as a senior.

-- TAYLOR MAYS, S, USC

Mays, a 2009 second-team All-American, is one of the higher profile players at the Senior Bowl. He started all four years for the Trojans and could be the next in a long line of great, hard-hitting safeties--Ronnie Lott, Mark Carrier, Troy Polamalu--to emerge from USC. As a senior, he posted 96 tackles and one interception. At 6-3 and 230 pounds, he has a similar frame as the late Sean Taylor.

-- DEXTER MCCLUSTER, WR/RB/KR, OLE MISS