Game Balls: 4 Standouts In Washington's Week 2 Win Over The Giants

The much-heralded defensive line had an underwhelming Week 1 performance. The unit was under pressure to bounce back and while there's still plenty of room for improvement, Allen made his presence felt all night. After the defensive line's sleepy debut, his effort was like a cold bucket of water to the face in Week 2. The first-round pick took advantage of his matchup against Will Hernandez, shooing off the guard to sack Daniel Jones twice. Allen now has three sacks in just the first two games of the season, one more than he had all of last season.