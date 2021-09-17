News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Game Balls: 4 Standouts In Washington's Week 2 Win Over The Giants

Sep 17, 2021 at 01:35 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

In a 30-29 win against the New York Giants, quarterback Taylor Heinicke, running back J.D. McKissic, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and kicker Dustin Hopkins turned in memorable performances in a nail-biting night at FedExField. Here's how they played on Thursday:

Game Ball No. 1: Quarterback Taylor Heinicke

 Have a game ball for the second week in a row, QB1! Washington's win on Thursday marked Heinicke's first win as an NFL starting quarterback and it was an unforgettable one. Heinicke threw for 336 yards and found the end zone twice in a game that saw five lead changes, including three in the fourth quarter.

After helping set up a walk-off win with an 11-play drive, Washington's backup-turned-starter was lifted in the air by his teammates for an image that will likely be etched into the minds of many Washington faithful.

Game Ball No. 2: Wide receiver Terry McLaurin

If you were sick of seeing McLaurin on your feed after his internet-breaking grab in Week 1, then this game was probably a tough one to watch. The Heinicke-to-McLaurin connection was the gift that kept on giving for Ron Rivera's side tonight. The star third-year receiver caught 11 passes for 107 yards and got Washington on the board in the second quarter to tie the game after an 11-play touchdown drive to start the game.

McLaurin covered a lot of ground in the win, offering steady hands over and over (and over) to help the offense get down the field in key moments. McLaurin has been on a tear to start the year with just three drops on 18 targets.

Game Ball No. 3: Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen

The much-heralded defensive line had an underwhelming Week 1 performance. The unit was under pressure to bounce back and while there's still plenty of room for improvement, Allen made his presence felt all night. After the defensive line's sleepy debut, his effort was like a cold bucket of water to the face in Week 2. The first-round pick took advantage of his matchup against Will Hernandez, shooing off the guard to sack Daniel Jones twice. Allen now has three sacks in just the first two games of the season, one more than he had all of last season.

The second of those sacks electrified the FedExField crowd. With 10:39 left in the quarter and the game tied, Allen picked up and threw Jones threw Jones to the ground.

Game Ball No. 4: Kicker Dustin Hopkins

Hopkins has Ice. In. The. Veins. In the tensest moment of the game, with fans from both sides holding their breath, eyes unblinking, waiting…the veteran kicker stepped up and nailed a 43-yard field goal. But this wasn't any game-winner. Hopkins missed the first game-winning attempt but was bailed out by a Giants penalty. He shook off the miss and capitalized on New York's mistake to give Washington the 30-29 win -- its first of the season.

