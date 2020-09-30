Here's How Dwayne Haskins Can Take Advantage Of The Ravens' Pass Defense

The common theme for Haskins' interceptions was that he was staring down receivers, according to Rivera. Two were thrown into tight windows when he should have moved on to other options, while the last was the result of B.J. Goodson undercutting Haskins' pass on a 3rd-and-15.

If Monday's game was a blueprint for how to have success against the Ravens' defense, It would be to spread the ball around to multiple receivers. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns, targeted 11 different players and completed passes to eight of them.

After the Browns game, Haskins knew he needed to put more trust in his progression to find second and third options.

"Finding the running back and finding the check down is something that I will continue to work on and get better at and not trying to make everything back when you have a penalty, sack, incompletion or third-and-long or whatever the scenario is trying to make and put you in bad spots," he said.

The past three weeks have shown that the Ravens are susceptible to long plays. The unit allowed seven pass plays of at least 10 yards against Baker Mayfield and the Browns. That was followed up by 11 against the Houston Texans and 15 against the Chiefs.

And while the Washington Football Team's offense is currently ranked 30th in total yards, it has shown the ability to break off big plays. Thirteen of Terry McLaurin's 16 receptions have resulted in gains of at least 10 yards, while Haskins' touchdown passes to Dontrelle Inman against the Browns were 17 and 11 yards, respectively.