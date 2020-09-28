Ron Rivera Will Continue To Put His Trust In Dwayne Haskins

Rivera said all the interceptions bothered him, but he also understands they stemmed from Haskins trying to help Washington win the game. Because Haskins is still developing, Rivera said the team "will live" with the mistakes.

"He is going to grow from those mistakes," Rivera said. "Again, the only way to find out if he can do it is to keep him on the football field."

There were moments when Haskins did show progress. He put together an eight-play, 75-yard drive on Washington's second possession to go up 7-0. Later in the third quarter, he helped the offense outscore the Browns, 13-0, to take a 20-17 lead.

"You look at the scoring drives that we had, you look at the play he made on fourth down, staying there, sticking in there and going to Logan, that was a huge positive," Rivera said. "You see the two touchdown throws to Dontrelle -- both of them were excellent balls that were thrown where they needed to be thrown to give Dontrelle the chance to make a catch which he did.

"But, then you see the interceptions and the untimely errors. Those are the things we have to work on and correct."

Once the game was over, Rivera pulled Haskins aside to say, "Look, I told you. I am behind you, and I am going to stick with you so you go out there and play football."