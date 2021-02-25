Kelvin Harmon Aims To Return From First Major Injury Better Than Before

All the while, Harmon went through the same COVID-19 protocols as his peers, such as daily testing and contact tracing. He attended meetings when they did not coincide with rehab and continued to interact with his teammates, especially fellow second-year wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims Jr.

"My main focus for the most part was my rehab," he said. "but also staying in the mix, too, so I could still be familiar with the team and still be involved with that chemistry and that camaraderie."

And if he ever needed inspiration? Head coach Ron Rivera's cancer battle certainly sufficed.

"I was able to talk to him a lot when I saw him throughout the building," Harmon said. "[We] always spoke to each other and always encouraged one another because he was going through his time, too. I think it was very motivating in a sense knowing what he went through, and he motivated the whole team, so we could definitely relate to each other in that sense. Obviously, his was by far way worse than mine, but just as far as overcoming that adversity throughout the season, I think that's something that we could kind of relate to."

With Rivera leading the charge, Washington overcame a 1-5 start to win five of its final seven games and secure its first NFC East title since 2015. Harmon viewed the season as a "great building block" for the future and proof this franchise could be a contender in this league.

But before Harmon can directly contribute to the team's turnaround, he's fully dedicated to returning to full strength. He'll spend his days at the team facility strengthening his knee, improving his mobility and regaining his explosiveness -- all of which will contribute to him trusting his right leg more.

And once he has completed his comeback, he'll rejoin a young and diverse wide receiver group battling to elevate the offense to new heights.