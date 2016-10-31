Kirk Cousins Has Career Day In London To Finish First Half Of The Season

What has helped add to some of Cousins' numbers has been the playmaking ability of the Redskins' receiving weapons. Reed's 23-yard touchdown catch was the result of a 7-yard pass that the tight end then managed to extend 16 more yards by cutting back towards the middle of the field and diving over the goal line. He found similar extended plays with wide receiver Jamison Crowder (109 yards receiving and a touchdown), tight end Vernon Davis (93 yards receiving) and wide receiver Pierre Garçon (67 yards receiving), each of whom presented their own logistical challenges for Bengals defenders.

Cousins' lone interception came on a deep pass play that was overthrown to wide receiver DeSean Jackson on third down, which ended up working like a punt, as safety George Iloka was tackled immediately on the Bengals' 14-yard line.

Otherwise, Cousins remained poised as the game progressed, making some clutch throws and using a productive running game, with Robert Kelley making his first start, to his advantage. One of his biggest throws came with the Redskins trailing by three points with just less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Facing a third-and-13 situation, Cousins stayed in the pocket while taking a major hit and muscled a pass to the sideline where Crowder caught the ball just before the first down marker, made a move and gained an extra seven yards. That set up Washington for a game-tying field goal and helped send the game to overtime.

The lack of victory and the absence of defeat ensured that Cousins would enter the bye week without a strong emotion – content with an explosive offensive performance, frustrated by more missed opportunities, eager to fulfill them during second half of the season.