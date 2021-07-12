Position Breakdown: More Growth From The Linebackers

-- Holcomb taking a jump in leadership: Bostic has been a steady presence on Washington's defense for the past two seasons. As good of a leader as he's been, the amount of young at the position means someone else needs to step up. That's a responsibility Holcomb is starting to embrace. He was one of the first people to reach out to Davis and has become one of his mentors. Those are the things Holcomb enjoys; he wants to be the person teammates come to for questions or advice. It's time to take another leap in his career, and with that comes a forward-facing role.