Position Breakdown: No Shortage Of Competition At Wide Receiver

-- A versatile No. 2 threat: The overwhelming expectation when Washington signed Samuel was that it had finally found McLaurin's running mate. Sure, Samuel can use his 4.3 speed to be a deep threat -- he was tied for first among receivers on deep targets, according to PFF -- but there is so much more to his game. He can play in the slot and even has experience in the backfield. Obviously, the coaches aren't revealing much on how they will use him, but his talents do allow them to move him around wherever they need him to be.

"I feel like that's good for an offensive coordinator just being able to scheme up defenses," Samuel said, "do different things, put defenses in positions that they don't want to be in, show them different looks, being able to go in the backfield, being able to go out in the slot."

-- What can Brown do for the offense?: There's no denying that Brown could add another dimension to Washington's offense with his ability as a deep threat being combined with the arm of Ryan Fitzpatrick. That would go a long way towards making the unit more explosive. Brown can't just be a target downfield, though, at least not all the time. He wants to develop his route tree, particularly in short to mid-range yardage situations. It's something he's already been working on, and it should help that he gets to practice with accomplished receivers like McLaurin, Samuel and Humphries. If he can develop into a more complete player, it will make those deep throws even more threatening.