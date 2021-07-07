Position Breakdown: Higher Expectations For The Defensive Line

Key Storylines

-- Chase Young's encore performance: There wasn't much else Young could accomplish during his rookie season. Lead all rookies with 7.5 sacks? Check. Score his first touchdown? Check. Become the first Defensive Rookie of the Year from the NFC East since Lawrence Taylor? Check plus.

So what exactly is on Young's checklist for Year 2? Mills has a simple answer: growth in all the areas that he does to help Washington win, whether it's rushing the passer, making stops or creating turnovers. Mills called his on-field performance "solid" last year, but there are things that can take advantage of to build on that foundation. That doesn't even mention his leadership, which became a pleasant surprise for his coaches and teammates.

Young agrees, telling reporters that it's "back to the drawing board." He wants to come into the season 100% healthy, which will help him play smarter and faster. Having that confidence in his mind and body, he said, allows him to do whatever he wants on the field.

"You just feel automatically more comfortable," Young said of the transition from Year 1 to Year 2. "I feel real fast out there. I did different types of training this year, and I can see how it's helping."

-- The return of Matt Ioannidis: Allen didn't mince words when asked about Ioannidis: the defense missed him. And it should, because he was Washington's best pass rusher in 2019 with 8.5 sacks. He might not be a starter, but having back, even as a backup, helps the group "tremendously," Mills said, because of his experience and leadership. Allen also called him a core piece of the group, and he spoke for everyone by saying he's excited to have Ioannidis back.