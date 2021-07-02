Terrell: Cam Sims Was 'The Glue' Of The Receiver Group

Sims was the ideal model for what Washington wants out of its receivers. Need someone to make a play in a game-defining moment? Sims had several of those, including a one-handed grab against the Steelers on a 3rd-and-4 to set up a field goal. How about a block on the outside? He could use his 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame to handle that. And wherever he was needed on the field, Sims would do it without question.

"He's one of the smartest guys in the room, in terms of being able to move him around," Terrell said. "He's doing a really good job."

Just take a look at his numbers last year, and it becomes clear just how much Washington relied on Sims. He was second among receivers with 48 targets, almost all of which came after Week 6. Maybe Sims' work ethic stems from him being on and off the practice squad for most of his career, but he called the experience "a nice journey," regardless of where that trait comes from. And now he wants to continue that progress this upcoming season.