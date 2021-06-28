Everything Pete Hoener Looks For In Backup Tight Ends

As for the third or fourth tight ends, depending on how many Washington keeps, those roles are filled by role players who can work out of the backfield or fill other needs. All of Washington's tight ends, including Reyes, could fit that requirement as long as their development continues and perform well in training camp.

"Some of them are better blockers than maybe the first two, so they go in there in a four-minute situation or goal line or short yardage and do the blocking for you," Hoener said.

Clearly, Washington wants to find someone else beside Thomas to rely upon at tight. It's likely there are six other players at the position on the roster, five of which were not with the team last year. And somewhere in that mix of talent and experience, Hoener is confident more options will emerge.