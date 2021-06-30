Patience Paid Off For Jamin Davis

There was a lot to like about Davis when Jon Sumrall came to Kentucky as the team's linebackers coach in 2019. The physical tools and traits were easy for Sumrall to see; he could run and had a deep well of potential, but he also had the right attitude and work ethic needed to be a successful player.

The only snag was that he was a little unproven since he was mostly a backup and core special teams player at that point. That was not completely his fault, though. There was, as Sumrall put it, a "log jam" at the position with a bevy of players in front of him, so the priority for getting Davis up to speed was to give him as many reps as possible.

The increased workload would help Davis develop a better football I.Q. To Sumrall, the transition from high school to college is just as rigorous as the one from college to the NFL because of how many calls players have to make. Getting that live experience gave Davis the chance to learn the entire defense as well as what opposing offenses were trying to do.