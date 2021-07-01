PickSix: Rookie Impacts And Wide Receiver Roles

Let me put at least some of your concerns to bed, Morgan. Saahdiq Charles is absolutely being considered at left tackle. As Travelle Wharton pointed out in June, he does have the quickness to play on the outside and keep up with defensive ends. But Charles' versatility allows him to not be pigeon-holed to just one position. He also has the size and strength to play guard. That offers the coaches a lot of flexibility to move him around wherever they need him. It's also worth considering that the group has changed in the year since he suffered his injury. Charles Leno Jr., a longtime starter and 2018 Pro Bowler, is on the roster as well as second-round pick Sam Cosmi. Their presence doesn't mean he couldn't be the starting left tackle, but there are also other roles that Charles could compete for. It's all about finding the five best offensive linemen, so if Charles can prove himself, he has a good shot of being in that group.