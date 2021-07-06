Making The Leap: Antonio Gibson Has Eyes On 1,000 Yards

Gibson is back to full strength now, and he's ready to take another step in his development. The progress he has made, as well as having traditional OTAs and minicamp, should make crossing the 1,000-yard mark easier in Year 2.

"I should be able to show a lot of different things this year," Gibson said.

After the season ended, Gibson began training at EXOS in Dallas to continue rehabbing his toe and work on other aspects of his game. He worked with them when he was preparing for last year's draft, so he was already comfortable with them. Their process must have worked, because Gibson was at practice showing the same quickness and ability to cut and juke that fans have come to expect from him.

As important as Gibson's health is, how he has developed in the scheme is just as crucial. It's night and day, said running backs coach Randy Jordan, compared to when he first got live reps in last year's training camp. He has a better grasp of the offense from a schematic standpoint, and that showed as his average yards per carry rose from 3.9 yard in his first five games to 5.1 in his last nine appearances.