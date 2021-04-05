The Evolution Of Antonio Gibson

Rookie seasons are hard enough in the NFL, especially for a player getting acclimated to a new position. Add the wrinkles of a virtual offseason and a shortened training camp, and that made for an even more difficult challenge.

Gibson would be used as a running back for the most part, but because of his background, he also spent time with the receivers. Rivera and the rest of the coaches did not want to just dump the entire volume of information from both positions, so they gave him more specific areas to work on.

There were moments when he confused the responsibilities of the receivers with those of the running back. But Jordan could tell Gibson was dialed in on whatever role he was learning, and that gave him confidence.

"I feel like football is football at the end of the day," Gibson said. "You always go to the next level and things have to be more detailed because everybody's quicker, everybody's faster. So, you have to be sharper on those things and that's what I needed to pick up on."

Gibson felt like all he needed was more reps to get a stronger hold on the system, and he started to get more action as camp continued, even spending some time with the starting offense. With that increase in usage, his teammates started to appreciate his skillset even more.