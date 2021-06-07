Antonio Gibson Pushing Himself To New Heights In Year 2

Gibson made it clear last year that he can be an effective running back. Aside from being a "scoring machine," as Rivera put it, he was also the sixth-most efficient running back with a minimum of 100 rushing attempts, according to Football Outsiders. His 11 rushing touchdowns were the most the franchise had seen from a rookie since Alfred Morris had 13 in 2012.

But that was only the first step in Gibson's development. Now Rivera wants to see more of the minute details from Gibson like understanding his aiming points as well as learning to make cuts and press running lanes.

"Those are all things he will learn with the more reps he gets," Rivera said, "and that's probably the biggest thing."

Knowing more of the basics of the position makes Gibson believe he can have an expanded role in his second season. He knows a lot of that will depend on his retention, but he is willing to do whatever the coaches ask of him, even be more involved in the passing game.

And he knows Rivera expects more progress from him this season. To him, that just shows how much the coaching staff believes in him.

"They were very patient with me last year, because they knew it was a learning process," Gibson said. "But this year, I expect nothing less from them to be on me about the little things. …I should be on my toes. I should know what to do."

As for what Gibson expects for himself this year, his main goal is just to improve his entire game. He wanted to break 1,000 rushing yards last season, but his toe injury cut him short of that. Now that he is back on the field with and getting his first full offseason under his belt, he does not intend to be denied again.