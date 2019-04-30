Washington Getting Much More Than A Wide Receiver With Terry McLaurin

McLaurin describes himself as a deep threat at wide receiver and a playmaker whenever he's called upon, whether that be on offense or special teams. In that sense, he likens his game to former Redskins wide receiver DaSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler best known for his long touchdown catches and immense success as a punt return.

McLaurin also prides himself on being physical, a trait that extends beyond just breaking tackles. He relishes flattening defenders for his teammates just as much as -- if not more than -- using those blocks to create big plays. As a gunner, he's capable of bringing down punt returners and pinning opponents deep inside their own territory.

At his post-draft press conference Friday night, Gruden said McLaurin was the team's No. 1 special teams prospect.