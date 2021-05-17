Kerrigan was entering his fourth season when linebacker Will Compton approached him to discuss an important topic: it was time for the 26-year-old outside linebacker to come up with a sack celebration.

Certainly Kerrigan was deserving of an opportunity to show off. He had finished with at least 7.5 sacks the past three seasons and been to the Pro Bowl. Outside of Brian Orakpo, Kerrigan was Washington's best pass-rusher, so it made sense to Compton that Kerrigan should occasionally let people know how dominant he can be.

Compton even had a particular celebration in mind: WWE wrestler Shawn Michaels' "HBK" pose. It took some convincing, but eventually Kerrigan agreed. Now, all he needed was an opportunity to do it. Two weeks into the 2014 season, that chance finally arrived against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Washington already ahead, 21-0, in the second quarter, quarterback Chad Henne tried to fool the defense with a play action rollout, but Kerrigan read the fake with ease and tracked Henne down. Henne tried to avoid the sack, but Kerrigan used his long arms to bring him to the ground.

Kerrigan got up, took two steps forward and flexed his muscles in front of the 80,000 fans at FedExField.

"After that, it just caught on like wildfire," Kerrigan said on The Rundown podcast in 2019. "My mentions were blowing up like crazy online, and my friends were texting me saying, 'I don't know what the hell that was, but it was awesome man!' I was a Shawn Michaels fan before, and it was crazy how quickly it became a thing."

Kerrigan and the rest of Washington's defense ended up hounding Henne all afternoon. He brought Henne down again in the third quarter on a 2nd-and-10, then again on the following play. With fewer than two minutes left to play, Kerrigan sacked Henne one final time for a five-yard loss.

By the end of the game, Washington had sacked Henne 10 times, four of which came from Kerrigan, who tied a single-game franchise record.

"We were joking on the sideline like, 'Who's going to be next [to get a sack]?'" Kerrigan said after the game. "It was such a great feeling, unlike anything I've been a part of, getting that many sacks and playing the type of defense we played."

Washington won the game handedly, 41-10, but more importantly, it was the birth of a celebration fans would come to adore.