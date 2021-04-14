5 Things To Know About TE Sammis Reyes

3. He's looking to become the latest Division I basketball player to thrive as an NFL tight end.

Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham are three of the most accomplished tight ends in NFL history, and like Reyes, they were former Division I basketball players. Gonzalez played for California in the mid-1990s, Gates helped lead Kent State to the Elite Eight in 2002 and Graham suited up for Miami in the late-2000s.

After playing at Tulane, Reyes is trying to follow in their footsteps.

"I have followed their stories," Reyes said. "Without them, I probably wouldn't have as big of a shot because there wouldn't be a road. The road has been traveled by other guys that made the transition from basketball to football, and I have to just thank them for making it possible for the next guys. This is not something that's new -- it's something that has been proven to work -- it just requires a guy who's willing to put in the work. And that's me. So, I'm ready."

Reyes joins Graham (Chicago Bears), Mo Alie-Cox (Indianapolis Colts) and Darren Fells (free agent) as current NFL tight ends who played Division I basketball, but that distinction will not be the only driving factor of Reyes' potential success. Reyes' testing numbers on his pro day made him the most-athletic size-adjusted tight end to ever enter the NFL, according to the Relative Athletic Score system. That includes Florida's Kyle Pitts, who is largely seen as the best prospect at the position in decades.

Reyes is hoping to turn his elite athleticism and basketball prowess into pancake blocks, shifty route running and contested catches in Washington.