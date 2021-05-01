Washington Selects T Samuel Cosmi With The 51st Pick

The Longhorns were a solid offense with Cosmi holding down quarterback Sam Ehlinger. He protected the senior signal-caller as he finished the 2020 season with 2,788 yards of total offense and 33 total touchdowns. Ehlinger's average of 309.8 yards per game was the best in the Big 12 last season. The offense as a whole scored 41.3 points per game, which is the most in program history.

One of Cosmi's biggest strengths resides in his pass protection. He earned a pass-blocking grade of 82.9 by Pro Football Focus during his first season as a starter in 2018, and that grade remained steady throughout his career. He boasted an 86.0 grade after switching from right tackle to left in 2019 and only allowed 14 pressures on nearly 600 pass-blocking snaps. He finished the 2020 season as the third-highest-graded pass-blocker among draft eligible tackles.